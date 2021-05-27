Google Pixel 6 leak just revealed a major upgrade
The Google Pixel 6 could get a serious graphics upgrade over the Pixel 5, giving it the GPU power to go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy S21. That's going by a now-deleted note spotted by XDA on Google's internal bug tracker that mentioned a device called P21 — supposedly the Pixel 6 — and suggests Google's next phone could come with the Mali-G78 GPU. That's the same powerful graphics processor found in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 used by the likes of the Oppo Find X3 Pro.www.tomsguide.com