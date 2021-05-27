Google Pixel 6 leak just revealed a major upgrade

The Pixel 6 leaks and design renders have given us plenty to think and talk about. The Google Pixel 6 design renders that have recently come to light are quite something, aren’t they? With renders of both the Pixel 6 and the so-called Pixel 6 Pro now circulating, we have a general idea of what might be in store for Google phone fans come this fall. The renders have certainly given us plenty to think about and consider. Here’s what’s on our minds.