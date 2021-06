The next game in The Dark Pictures Anthology series, House of Ashes, has had its gameplay shown off in a new extended trailer rattling off over eight minutes of the story. The setting is very different this time as it takes place in Iraq and will feature a story centered around what appears to be U.S. soldiers that encounter something supernatural and horrific. In the gameplay shown, the soldier’s operation quickly goes wrong when an explosion causes the ground underneath them to open up and they crash into a buried ruin of some kind.