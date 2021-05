Just like what was reported last night, popular video game NBA 2K21 is the newest freebie game given away by Epic Games Store. Last night it was rumored strongly that NBA 2K21 would be the next title given away and it turns out the source of the rumor was right. It is now available for download on Epic Games Store and also has all of the other content added including the dreaded microtransactions feature. It seems to be not that busy right now because everyone redeemed the game quite quickly compared to previous triple-A freebies like Grand Theft Auto V that caused the store to crash for a while.