Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer Unveils the World's First 17-Inch Chromebook

By Manuviraj Godara
makeuseof.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring its Next @ Acer event, Acer revealed four new Chromebooks, including the world's first Chromebook with a 17-inch display. Among the four models, the Acer Chromebook 317 and Chromebook Spin 713 will launch in June. The Acer Chromebook 314 and Chromebook 514 will launch in July and October respectively.

www.makeuseof.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromebooks#Ebooks#Laptop Deals#Chrome Os#Design Tech#Cision Pr Newswire#Fhd#Intel Celeron Processors#Intel Pentium#Intel Uhd Graphics#Dts Audio#Intel Core I7 Processor#Acer Chromebook Spin#Acer Event#Optional Backlighting#Feature#Narrow Bezels#External Displays#Models#Storage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
Related
ComputersPCWorld

Pick up this ultra-portable HP Chromebook for an outstanding $169

We’re partial to the value that $200 Chromebooks provide, but the one we’ve spotted today goes even lower in cost. Amazon is selling an 11-inch HP Chromebook for $169. This laptop’s price often fluctuates between $200 to $220, making today’s deal flat-out outstanding. This laptop does make some compromises to...
Computersreviewgeek.com

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook Graduates to 11th Gen Intel Processors

We’re seeing Intel 11th Gen processors arrive in more and more devices lately, offering up some much-needed competition for AMD. HP is always quick to update its lineup, and the latest is the HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook getting the 11th gen treatment. On the outside, this latest generation is...
ComputersPocket-lint.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 review: Outperforming its asking price

(Pocket-lint) - The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is a laptop you might buy if you'd really like a MacBook but don't have anything like that kind of cash to spend. It looks a bit MacBook-like, and has several great touches of high-end design. It doesn't look like it should cost...
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

ADLINK Unveils World's First PC/104 Module with Quadro P1000 Graphics Processing Capabilities from NVIDIA

TAIPEI, Taiwan (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. CM5-P1000 is the first COTS PC/104 module to feature an NVIDIA® Quadro®P1000 GPU. Robust, SWaP-optimized solution is very well suited to aerospace, defense and industrial implementations. CM5-P1000 is key addition to ADLINK’s PC/104 portfolio, demonstrating continued commitment to the technology. ADLINK Technology Inc., a...
ComputersANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

All the latest Acer Chromebooks you can buy

Our last feature on Acer was back in January. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 and Chromebook Spin 511 were officially announced. The two followed the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and the Chromebook Spin 513 from last year. This time, the Taiwanese tech giant is introducing four new models to the Acer 2021 Chromebook range. The lineup includes one model that boasts a large 17-inch display and Thunderbolt 4. There are plenty of Chromebook options in the market today but we know those from Acer are reliable no matter what the price point is.
Computersgizmochina.com

Acer announces four new Chromebooks and none of them is a tablet

Acer has announced four new Chromebooks that cover different price points but none of them is a tablet, which is a surprise considering it was the first to launch a Chrome OS tablet. Acer’s new lineup includes the Chromebook Spin 713 (and Chromebook Spin 713 Enterprise), Chromebook 317, Chromebook 314,...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

CTL unveils new 24-inch and 27-inch monitors

CTL has added two new monitors to its range this week in the form of the CTL IP2381 24″ VA FHD Monitor and the CTL IP2781 27″ ADS QHD Monitor. The CTL IP2381 is a 24″ 1920 x 1080 Full High Definition display. while the more expensive CTL IP2781 is a 27″ 2560 x 1440 Quad High Definition monitor that features ADS plane control technology for superior performance, says CTL. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.
ComputersLiliputing

HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook is a 14 inch Tiger Lake Chromebook for $419 and up

HP’s newest business-class Chromebook is basically a 14 inch laptop with decent specs, a MIL-STD 810H-tested design, and Google’s Chrome OS software rather than Windows. The HP Pro c640 G2 is available with up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, a 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
Computersandroidpolice.com

Acer just made the Big Chungus of Chromebooks

Acer is pushing Chromebooks to a place they haven't gone before: 17.3 inches. It's offering four new laptops spanning across the price spectrum including a top-tier convertible with Thunderbolt 4 ports. The Acer Chromebook 317 features a 1080p display — yes, this is the first 17.3" Chromebook we've seen to...
ComputersAndroid Headlines

[email protected] Brings Four Fantastic New Acer Chromebooks For 2021

Acer has taken to its yearly [email protected] event for 2021 to announce no fewer than four new Chromebooks. Or, more specifically, four new model line-ups, with a number of configurations in each. And, although that does include a new Acer Chromebook Spin 713, Chromebook 514, and Chromebook 314, there’s also something completely new up for consideration.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE packs a 16-inch Mini LED display

(Pocket-lint) - The 'Style Edition' of Acer's Predator Triton series is back for its second round, bringing a Mini LED display to the party. The Predator Triton 500 SE is the 16-inch model in the series - the original 300 SE is the smaller-scale 14-inch model - and not only ups the scale, but ups the power potential too.
Computersdroid-life.com

Acer Intros New Lineup of Chromebooks, Start at Just $269

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Acer introduced a whole new lineup of Chromebooks this week, ranging in pricing and availability, with an option available no matter what your needs may be. Pricing for this line starts at just $269 if you don’t need anything too wild, but you can also splurge and get one of the new Chrome OS machines for $699.
ComputersStuff.tv

Acer unveils a duo of powerful Predator gaming laptops

Acer has just updated its Predator gaming range with a fresh brace of notebooks: the Predator Helios 500 and Predator Triton 500 SE. The Acer Predator Helios 500 (from €2,499, available from June) is a portable powerhouse that can be kitted out with an overclockable 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU and up to 64GB of RAM, plus a pair of SSDs in RAID 0 as well as an HDD. It also comes with a choice of 17.3in displays: 4K 120Hz for high detail, or 360Hz for the fastest 3ms response time. Meanwhile, the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (pictured, from €1,999, available from July) is designed to be a little more versatile: despite coming with similar internal specs, it’s just 19.9mm thick and has up to 12 hours of battery life, plus a sober look that works as well in the office as it does your “Gamer Cave”. It comes with a 16in 240Hz screen and up to 4TB of PCIe storage.
ComputersCNET

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review: Next step in the evolution of Chromebooks

Chromebooks turned 10 years old this year and Acer has made them from the start. In fact, if you want to see just how far Chromebooks have come, take a look at our 2012 review of the Acer Chromebook C7 and compare it to the new Chromebook Spin 713. Chrome OS is no longer just a browser, and the Spin 713 -- announced at the PC-maker's Next@Acer virtual event Thursday -- is much more than a netbook. It's one of the best in the category and an excellent laptop in general.