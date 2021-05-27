Cancel
Prosecutor urges jury to convict man in Iowa runner's death

By RYAN J. FOLEY
IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor urged jurors Thursday to find a farm laborer guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 abduction and stabbing death of a University of Iowa student who disappeared while out for a run.

Prosecutor Scott Brown said in a closing argument that the testimony revealed "overwhelming evidence" that Cristhian Bahena Rivera is guilty of murder in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts.

He called Bahena Rivera's testimony that two men kidnapped him at gunpoint and forced him to take part in the crime "a figment of his imagination," saying he concocted the story to try to explain away damning evidence.

Brown said the evidence shows that Bahena Rivera drove past Tibbetts while she was running on the evening of July 18, 2018, in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. He said Bahena Rivera found her attractive, tracked her down on a rural road and approached her as she ran.

Brown said that Tibbetts rebuked Bahena Rivera’s advances and threatened to call the police, which made him angry.

“The way he reacts with that anger is to stab this young woman to death and to dump her body in a cornfield,” said Brown, an assistant attorney general.

Bahena Rivera knew for five weeks where he had hidden Tibbetts' body under corn stalks in a remote cornfield, as investigators worked to try to find out what had caused the “sweet young woman” to disappear, Brown said.

The one-hour closing argument came after a two-week trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport. Jurors could begin deliberating later Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, prosecutors had called one rebuttal witness to establish an alibi for Tibbetts' boyfriend, Dalton Jack, whom the defense has suggested may have been involved.

Jack worked on a bridge project in Dubuque, Iowa, until 7 p.m. on July 18, 2018, about an hour before Tibbetts was abducted and killed in their hometown of Brooklyn, his former supervisor Nick Wilson testified.

Wilson’s testimony suggested that Jack would not have been able to be in Brooklyn when Tibbetts disappeared. Brooklyn is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) away from Dubuque, or more than a two-hour drive.

Wilson said that after Jack got off of work, he grilled and drank beer with other crew members at a hotel that evening and was at work the next morning at 5:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

