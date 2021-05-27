newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

More jobless getting aid than in past even as cutoffs loom

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lj4JH_0aDbVs6m00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Far more Americans are receiving unemployment benefits than the last time the jobless rate was at the current 6.1%, thanks to a major expansion of the federal safety net that has provided aid to millions of people out of work.

Yet many businesses and Republican officials say all that jobless aid has contributed to worker shortages in some industries, which is why most GOP-led states are moving to cut off the federal support.

About 15.8 million people received unemployment aid through one of several benefit programs during the week of May 8, the latest period for which data is available, according to a Labor Department report Thursday. That's nearly eight times as many people as received jobless payments in August 2014, when the unemployment rate was where it is now and roughly the same proportion of adults had jobs.

The primary reason for the expansion is that the government created two emergency programs in last spring's pandemic relief legislation. About three-quarters of all unemployment beneficiaries — nearly 12 million people — are receiving aid through one of those federal programs. One of them provides payments to the self-employed and gig workers, who had never been eligible for jobless aid before. The other program benefits people who have been unemployed for more than six months. Both are scheduled to end Sept. 6.

Yet 20 states have announced this month that they will cut off the emergency aid early, beginning as soon as June 12, according to an Associated Press analysis, including Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina. As a result, about 2.5 million people will lose all their unemployment benefits by early July. Those states are also ending an extra $300 weekly federal payment to the unemployed.

Four other states, including Florida and Arizona, are ending the $300 payment only.

Collectively, those cutoffs of aid coincide with a steady decline in the number of people applying for jobless benefits. The government on Thursday reported the fourth straight weekly drop, to 404,000, the lowest level since the pandemic erupted in March of last year.

The decision by some states to end the aid early highlights the key role the benefits payments have played since the onset of COVID-19. Now, more people — and a higher proportion of the jobless — are receiving unemployment aid than in any past recovery, according to data that extends to the late 1960s. That expansion of aid, economists say, captured millions of people who in previous recessions had fallen through the cracks.

Arindrajit Dube, an economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, suggested that the enhanced aid was a key reason — along with three rounds of stimulus checks for most individuals — why Americans' incomes, as a whole, actually rose during the recession despite the loss of millions of jobs.

“That is a success story," Dube said, "and I think that’s something we should look at and recognize as a good thing."

Another reason incomes rose is that so many people who lost jobs had been paid comparatively little, while higher-paid professionals who mostly worked from home generally kept their jobs. In fact, total wages and salaries have already rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, even though the economy has 8.2 million fewer jobs.

In the fall of 2014, when the job market was in similar shape, just one-quarter of the unemployed were receiving aid. By then, emergency programs that provided benefits in the aftermath of the Great Recession for as long as 99 weeks had ended. And as the economy slowly improved, many states took steps to limit the availability of unemployment payments, such as reducing the duration of aid.

Now, more Americans are actually receiving jobless benefits that are officially counted as unemployed, though that reflects quirks in the data. The government says 9.8 million people are unemployed. But that doesn't include several million who lost jobs in the pandemic and have stopped looking for work; they aren't counted as unemployed.

As the economy improves, analysts say that the large proportion of people receiving benefits, along with the $300-a-week supplemental payment, may contribute to labor shortages. But jobless aid can also allow people the time to find work that is a good fit for their education and experience, which is helpful for the economy.

“You don’t want someone to take the very first job that comes along,” said Jason Furman, an economist at Harvard who was an adviser to President Barack Obama. “You want them to take a job that’s good for them. ... But you don't want them turning down multiple jobs, either.”

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which mostly covers self-employed and gig workers, also allowed parents who were forced to quit and care for children in online schools to receive jobless aid. It essentially acted as a paid leave program, Furman said, which the U.S. doesn't otherwise require from employers, unlike in European countries.

That program has also benefited many other Americans who had previously fallen through the cracks, including people who haven't worked enough hours to meet state requirements to qualify for unemployment benefits.

Dube said his research has found little evidence that the extra $300 has prevented people from taking jobs. In lower-income states where the extra money is a larger boost, hiring has rebounded at the same pace as in other states, he said.

But a separate study by economists at the San Francisco Federal Reserve concluded that the $300-a-week supplement had a modest effect, reducing the rate at which people out of work find jobs by about 3.5 percentage points.

Companies in the restaurant, hotel, manufacturing, and construction industries have said they are struggling to find workers. States began announcing cutoffs to the extra benefits after April's jobs report showed a sharp slowdown in hiring, compared with March, despite a record level of job openings.

Many unemployed remain reluctant to take jobs in restaurants, hotels and other service industries for fear of contracting COVID-19. And some women can't return to work without adequate child care, though that is now having a relatively small impact, according to recent research by Furman and economist Melissa Kearney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
30K+
Followers
51K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wages And Salaries#Unemployment Rate#State Aid#First Aid#Ap#Americans#Republican#Gop#Labor Department#Associated Press#Harvard#Unemployment Aid#Jobless Aid#Cutoffs#Jobless Benefits#Jobless Rate#Unemployment Payments#Labor Shortages#Worker Shortages#Employers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Conservatives aim at Census' method for uncounted households

When U.S. Census Bureau workers couldn't find out any information about some households after repeatedly mailing them questionnaire reminders and sending census takers to knock on their doors, the statisticians turned to an obscure, last-resort statistical technique known as “imputation.”. Less than 1% of households were counted using the technique...
Public HealthDaily Republic

US unemployment insurance claims fall to fresh pandemic low

Payne Lubbers, Bloomberg News, (TNS) Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell for a fourth consecutive week as more Americans get vaccinated and businesses reopen to eager customers. Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 38,000 to 406,000 in the week ended May 22, Labor Department data showed Thursday....
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Highest Unemployment

The first few months after the COVID-19 pandemic, American unemployment rates reached the highest levels since The Great Depression. That has improved substantially and the national jobless rate currently hovers around 6%. However, that remains much higher than in early 2020 when unemployment was at a five-decade low, at 3.5%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics […]
BusinessGreenwichTime

Business Highlights: Jobless aid, Biden's budget

WASHINGTON (AP) — Far more Americans are receiving unemployment benefits than the last time the jobless rate was at the current 6.1%, thanks to a major expansion of the federal safety net that has provided aid to millions of people out of work. Yet many businesses and Republican officials say all that jobless aid has contributed to worker shortages in some industries, which is why most GOP-led states are moving to cut off the federal support. About 15.8 million people received unemployment aid through one of several benefit programs during the week of May 8, the latest period for which data is available.
EconomyMotley Fool

Most Americans Support Pulling Unemployment Boost

So far, 23 states are getting rid of boosted unemployment -- and the public seems to be on board. When the coronavirus outbreak first exploded, millions of jobs were shed in those first few weeks alone. In fact, the U.S. jobless rate has been so high throughout the pandemic that lawmakers have consistently boosted unemployment benefits in an effort to help those out of work stay afloat.
Public HealthArkansas Online

Jobless aid a cushion in pandemic

WASHINGTON -- Far more Americans are receiving unemployment benefits than the last time the unemployment rate was 6.1%, thanks to a major expansion of the federal safety net that has provided aid to millions of people out of work. Yet many businesses and Republican officials say all that aid has...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

US Jobless Benefit Claims Drop for 4th Straight Week

New claims for jobless benefits in the United States dropped for the fourth straight week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, as the world's biggest economy continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 406,000 out-of-work employees filed for unemployment compensation, down 38,000 from the revised figure of the...
Economyvermontbiz.com

Weekly unemployment claims stay low after fraud adjustment

By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Regular initial unemployment claims remain at levels more typical of pre-pandemic weeks after the Vermont Department of Labor was able to eliminate the vast bulk of fraudulent claims. VDOL now requires new claimants to call the department directly. As the VDOL discovered, and other states have realized, criminal operations were barraging online systems with false claims. In addition, initial technical issues with the work search requirement for unemployment insurance filers have been resolved. The work search requirement was suspended by the governor during the pandemic and was reinstated on May 9.
EconomyNew York Post

Job searches reportedly spike in states ending US unemployment checks

Workers in states that are scrapping the extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits started searching for jobs on the day their states announced the moves, according to a new report. On the day states said they would end the checks — which critics say are making it hard...