TOP TEN: Morgan Freeman Iconic Performances

WOKV
WOKV
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XS888_0aDbVlAv00

He’s played a prisoner, a principal, the President, and God.

Morgan Freeman has appeared in more than 100 films, and we’ve narrowed it down to his top ten most iconic performances.

#10 – Ned Logan: “Unforgiven” (1992)

#9 – Nelson Mandela: “Invictus” (2009)

#8 – Joe Louis Clark: “Lean on Me” (1989)

#7 – Fast Black: “Street Smart” (1987)

#6 – Lucius Fox: “Batman” Trilogy (2005-2012)

#5 – Sergeant Major John Rawlins: “Glory” (1989)

#4 – Eddie “Scrap-Iron” Dupris: “Million Dollar Baby” (2004)

#3 – Hoke Colburn: “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989)

#2 – Detective Lt. William Somerset: “Se7en” (1995)

#1 – Ellis Boyd “Red” Redding: “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994)

©2021 Cox Media Group

