All-New 2022 Infiniti QX60 To Premier On June 23rd

By Matt St-Pierre
motorillustrated.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe QX60 midsize luxury SUV is a critical part of Infiniti’s North American product portfolio. Infiniti promises more features and capabilities with the new QX60. Nissan is currently in the middle of a new product onslaught, and this includes its luxury brand. Recently, they introduced the QX55 or the coupe version of the popular QX50 SUV. Without question, however, the QX60 is a far more important product for Infiniti’s bottom line.

motorillustrated.com
