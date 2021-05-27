All-New 2022 Infiniti QX60 To Premier On June 23rd
The QX60 midsize luxury SUV is a critical part of Infiniti’s North American product portfolio. Infiniti promises more features and capabilities with the new QX60. Nissan is currently in the middle of a new product onslaught, and this includes its luxury brand. Recently, they introduced the QX55 or the coupe version of the popular QX50 SUV. Without question, however, the QX60 is a far more important product for Infiniti’s bottom line.motorillustrated.com