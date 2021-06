More infill industrial development will soon be in the works in Denton County. Both local and out-of-state companies are eyeing new warehouse projects in both Lewisville and The Colony. Elsewhere, a Florida developer is planning a new project in Mesquite. In total, these four projects could bring some 1.2 million square feet of new industrial space to North Texas. The plans for these projects have been sourced through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, unless otherwise noted. The following is a rundown of these latest projects.