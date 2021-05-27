Faith of A Mustard Seed
In spite of the hatred towards Dr. Umar Johnson, he articulates a knowledge base that reveals him as one of the great minds of our times. In his 2020 overview of “The War Against Black Life” (as Dr. Frances Cress Welsing delivers it; both poring into the field of Child Psychiatry with valuable contributions), Umar Johnson reminds us that the 2020 Protests ‘set off’ with the Police murder of George Floyd would become the most important protest since the 1963 March on Washington.www.pridepublishinggroup.com