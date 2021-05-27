Heal Your Gut and Lose Up to 36 Pounds in 3 Weeks With This Simple Diet Tweak

“The procedure was a success, but when your husband fell, it caused fairly extensive nerve damage,” the surgeon told Stefanie Ignoffo. “It’ll be six months before he can use his arm again.” The Illinois mom of three felt panic spread through her body. John, a self-employed mechanical engineer, needed his arm to work. This is our family’s ninth surgery this year with no insurance, she thought, her heart pounding. Six months with zero income means…we’ll lose our house. Stefanie — who’d carried up to 278 pounds on her five-foot-two frame — was in such bad shape, she was considering getting a walker and couldn’t even manage a part-time job. What were they going to do?