As no doubt one of the most eye-catching cars in recent times, Hyundai is now un-hushed itself on juicy details for their new IONIQ 5. This will be the first model to the IONIQ brand within Hyundai. This ought to be an exclusive nameplate for the brand’s EV onslaught. It’s already getting off to a strong start, with a beautifully retro-futuristic design language. They’ve even gone ahead and built it on a bespoke modular chassis for the IONIQ 5, and future BEVs.