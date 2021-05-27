newsbreak-logo
WWE

Cody Rhodes Says Rumors Of Tension Amongst AEW EVPs Isn't True

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cody Rhodes addresses the rumors of dissension amongst the AEW EVPs. Recently, rumors have circulated regarding a great deal of tension between Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Of course, all four men are Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling and they were the face of the brand during the early stages of the promotion's formation.

Fightful

WWE411mania.com

Various News: Cody Rhodes Comments On QT Marshall vs. Dillon McQueen, WWE Network Content Coming In May, Smackdown In Three Minutes

– In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes commented on his student Dillon McQueen getting a match with QT Marshall on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. He wrote: “Very proud of Dillon. He was the top student of my most recent camp at @NF_Training – wonderful person, and on schedule to be an astounding competitor! Good luck. AEW: Elevation Monday 7/6c w/@tonyschiavone24 & @PaulWight”
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Brandi Rhodes Calls Cody Rhodes' Promo On 5/12 AEW Dynamite 'A Piece Of History'

Brandi Rhodes defends what Cody Rhodes had to say on the May 12 episode of AEW Dynamite. While challenging Anthony Ogogo to a match at Double Or Nothing, Cody Rhodes took a very patriotic stance and defended America while admitting that, in the modern-day, patriotism is not as en vogue as it once was, Cody Rhodes revealed that he is very proud to be an American and will be calling himself “The American Dream” in this upcoming match against Ogogo.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Abandons Trademark He Has Been Fighting For

As noted earlier, AEW star Cody Rhodes will be using his father Dusty Rhodes’ moniker of “The American Dream” in his match against Anthony Ogogo at Double or Nothing on May 30. However, Cody will be wresting under the moniker despite not legally owning the trademark for the name. According...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (5/16): WWE WrestleMania Backlash Review, AEW EVP Infighting Rumor

Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), and Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. You can watch the full episode in the video above and join our live chat for the show on our YouTube channel, Twitch, or Facebook. The Wrestling...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Announces His AEW Double Or Nothing Match

On tonight’s AEW Dynamite it was announced Cody Rhodes will face Anthony Ogogo at Double or Nothing on May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Ogogo is part of QT Marshall’s The Factory stable, and put down Rhodes with a big shot to his midsection on last week’s show. Rhodes said the British star wants to run down America every chance he got on the mic. At the PPV, instead of “The American Nightmare” Ogogo will be facing “The American Dream.”
WWEPaste Magazine

MJF Vows to Destroy Chris Jericho in AEW's Blood & Guts Match

When All Elite Wrestling launched in 2019, there was no question about who its biggest star was. Chris Jericho, the first AEW World Champion, was already a wrestling legend and mainstream celebrity when he signed up with the brand new company, with a career that saw him become a star everywhere he went, from WWE and WCW to Mexico and Japan. Right alongside him were the wrestlers who made up the Elite, the stable that gave the company its name; Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were the top foreigners in New Japan, Cody Rhodes was a member of wrestling royalty who became a bigger star outside WWE than he ever was in it, and Hangman Adam Page was the young, charismatic workhorse considered the future of the company. From AEW’s very first press conference, these six were expected to dominate the young promotion, and that’s almost exactly what has happened.
WWEComicBook

Jeff Jarrett Talks Launching New Podcast, AEW's Success, Recruiting Young Talent in TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett officially launched his new podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett, on Tuesday with AdFreeShows' Conrad Thompson. The former WWE and TNA star sat down with ComicBook last week to discuss the show, as well as his thoughts on aspects of the current pro wrestling business. He began by describing how Thompson convinced him to launch the show, saying, "He's been after me a couple of years to do this. Me and Bruce Prichard go back t30 years. Bruce worked for me in 2017, right when Something to Wrestle With was really just really hitting its stride or cranking up. We had conversations then about it, but candidly... I've had a, through COVID and through the pandemic, having a time like we all did, a little bit more time on ourselves, just because of the restrictions, but to give podcasting a different viewpoint, so to speak, and look at it from a perspective that, with Hulu and Netflix, it's on demand. Everything's on demand."
Celebritiesewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes Abandons Trademark Application For ‘The American Dream’

It was revealed on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Cody Rhodes will be competing as “The American Dream” (his father’s nickname) for one night only against Anthony Ogogo at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. Despite this, Cody has reportedly abandoned the trademark. Rhodes filed a trademark...
WWEbleedingcool.com

Where Does Cody Rhodes Get the Right to Call Himself American Dream?

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes cut an epic promo challenging Anthony Ogogo to a match at Double or Nothing. It was an impassioned speech that offered a unique twist on wrestling's past patriotic obsessions, in which Cody boldly dipped his toes into the discussion of racial divisions, before tying it all together with a one-night-only tribute to his father, the great Dusty Rhodes, by taking his nickname, The American Dream, for the Double or Nothing match. Here's what The Chadster wants to know: who the heck does Cody Rhodes think he is?!
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The New Deal Between AEW & WarnerMedia Doesn’t Extend Initial Contract

As many of you know by now, AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS in January 2022. AEW will also be launching a new show called “Rampage” that will air on Friday nights beginning this August. AEW Rampage will also move to TBS in 2022. The new deal will also include four AEW specials on TNT each year.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW Blood & Guts: Future Factions Who Can Go to War

After a long wait, AEW was finally able to hold the first-ever Blood & Guts match last week with The Pinnacle taking down The Inner Circle. True to its name, it was a bloody, brutal match. Seemingly no one walked out without having bled in some fashion, or at least with many wounds to show off that will hurt for quite some time.
WWElastwordonsports.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Card (5/3/21)

Ahead of this week’s special edition of AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts, All Elite Wrestling is serving up quite the selection for the action-hungry fans. Two main events are sanctioned for the broadcast as well as the debuts of up-and-coming talent. AEW’s vision for Elevation to be the stomping grounds for the stars of tomorrow is in full swing and Monday night’s show will not stray far from this philosophy. The All Elite fans will be shown glimpses of the potential and talent that will hopefully be carrying the torch of professional wrestling in due time. If you’re excited about Blood and Guts, then this is one fine teaser for the action to come this Wednesday night. Let’s start the week right with AEW Dark: Elevation. Let’s run it down.