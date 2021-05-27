Cancel
New Britain, CT

Family rallies to keep beer and schnitzel flowing at East Side Restaurant

By Liese Klein
Hartford Business
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSis is in the kitchen. Mom comes in to host. Dad handles takeout orders, greets and seats patrons and does everything else, as needed. The Augustino family is all hands on deck to keep New Britain’s landmark East Side Restaurant running as the dining industry struggles with staffing and customer confidence.

