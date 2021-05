Six people were injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision at state Route 243 and Road 22.5, northwest of Mattawa. Guillermina Gonzalez, 50, of Mattawa, was driving her blue 2004 Saturn Ion, just before 4:12 p.m., north on state Route 243 and made a U-turn at Road 22.5, according to the Washington State Patrol. Her car was struck by a black 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by Veronica Sanchez, 34, of Grandview, which was behind her.