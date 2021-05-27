Cancel
DNR continues webinars on fishing and hunting skills

state.mn.us
 14 days ago

Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series shares quick tips each Wednesday. Anyone interested in fishing, hunting and care for the outdoors can learn about activities like shore fishing, firearms safety, muskie fishing, archery or how to catch catfish during webinars hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “We’re excited...

www.dnr.state.mn.us
