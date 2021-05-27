newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

PaRollSol Just the Tip of Rolls-Royce Boat Tail’s Goodies

By Evan Williams
motorillustrated.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust days after announcing it would start coachbuilding once again, Rolls-Royce has revealed this magnificent yet absurd beast to prove they’re serious. It’s called the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail and it comes with a boat-style roof, wood decking, and, of course, a parasol. It began with the Sweptail, a striking Phantom-based...

motorillustrated.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce#Luxury Fashion#Stainless Steel#First Of Rolls Royce#The Rolls Royce Boat Tail#Caleidolegno#Christofle#Montblanc#Boat#Tail Digging#Plane#Butterfly Fashion#Cocktail Tables#Special Cutlery#Canvas#Brignac Champagne#Coachbuilding#Buttresses#Massive On Road Presence#Dry Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Carsaugustman.com

Rolls-Royce Takes Coachbulding To The Next Step With The Boat Tail

You do not really buy a Rolls-Royce. You commission it. This is essentially what embodies the brand, it empowers clients to create potent evocative expressions of personal taste through its automobiles. The brand’s latest commissioned project, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail exemplifies that promise impeccably. The Boat Tail is an utterly...
Boats & Watercraftshiconsumption.com

Rolls-Royce’s Coachbuilt Boat Tail Is Basically A Yacht On Wheels

Rolls-Royce is solidifying their commitment to making coachbuilding a permanent part of their brand portfolio, and they’re doing so by unveiling their most ambitious project ever: the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. Three of the cars will be custom-built for clients, with the first having just been revealed. Inspired by J-Class yachts,...
Buying Carsmichaelsavage.com

This Bonkers 19-Foot Rolls-Royce Boat Tail May Be the Most Expensive New Car in History

Rolls-Royce is notoriously coy about the price of its truly bespoke limousines, yet since this new, outrageously decadent Boat Tail was inspired by the $13 million Rolls-Royce Sweptail from 2017, but with increased complexity, it may easily be the most expensive new car to date. (That title currently resides with Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire, which sold for a reported $18.7 million after taxes.)
Carsthetorquereport.com

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is ready for an extravagant picnic

Rolls-Royce swept us off our feet with the Rolls-Royce Sweptail in 2017 and now Rolls-Royce has announced the new Rolls-Royce Coachbuild division. Rolls-Royce has returned to coachbuilding and the new Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the latest of its coach-built cars. Rolls-Royce only built one Sweptail, but for the Boat Tail,...
Carscoolhunting.com

Rolls-Royce Coachbuild’s Three Unique One-Off Boat Tails

Customization has always been a tenet of Rolls-Royce; from the earliest days they built platforms and engines on top of which custom coach builders created incredible works of art. In modern times this was less common and practical, and standard models, as customizable as they were, ruled the era. In 2017, however, the brand revisited custom coachwork with their first fully modern coachbuilt car, the Rolls-Royce Sweptail. This vehicle embodied Rolls-Royce’s capabilities, and it laid the groundwork for developing a full scale Coachbuild department, which allows customers to commission their own unique vehicle.
Buying Carstecheblog.com

First Look at the Ultra Luxurious Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the World’s Most Expensive New Car

Think of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail as a luxury yacht with wheels, which fuses a historical classic body type with a thoroughly contemporary design. It may still be powered by the factory twin-turbocharged 6.75L V12 engine making 563 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, but just about everything else is bespoke on this custom coachbuild. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.
CarsSpeedhunters

West Sussex Customs: Building The £20M Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

19-year-old Antwon is an art student who, upon speaking to Xzibit, has expressed an interest in keeping exotic fish during his spare time. His car, a 1989 Mitsubishi Mirage, should’ve been scrapped in favour of a $99-a-month rental years ago. But this is episode five of MTV’s Pimp My Ride, and 60 minutes later, Antwon’s Mirage now resembles an aquarium complete with working fish tank in the boot.
CarsAutoweek.com

The Boat Tail Commission Is the First of Many from Rolls-Royce Coachbuild

Boat Tail is first of three custom cars of the same name from Rolls-Royce, tracing its roots back to another Rolls-Royce commission, the 2017 Sweptail. It’s also the first product of Rolls’ new Coachbuild division. The car comes with its own popup parasol and champagne fridge. Rolls-Royce has unveiled a...
CarsAutoblog

New Rolls-Royce Boat Tail shows off coachbuilding chops of the Phantom platform

Rolls-Royce is flexing the coachbuilding muscles of its highly versatile new Phantom platform with this gorgeous Boat Tail commission. Rolls-Royce claims the build required the fabrication of more than 1,800 unique parts and 20 years of combined man-hours to complete. Even by Rolls-Royce standards, this is pretty ambitious stuff. The...
CarsJustLuxe.com

Rolls-Royce Introduces Unique 19-Foot Coach-Built 'Boat Tail'

Inspired by the $13 million Rolls-Royce Sweptail from 2017 which defined the dawn of the contemporary coachbuilding movement, Rolls-Royce has recently introduced the large and extremely expensive Boat Tail. Representing a collaborative exploration of luxury, design and culture between the marque and commissioning clients, this car will be utterly unique to each buyer and will become a permanent fixture in its future portfolio.
Carstownandcountrymag.com

Rolls-Royce Built a Couture Car

When manufacturers started making cars at the beginning of the 20th century, it was a two-part process. A company specializing in motors, frames, and suspension would build a chassis and then a different company, a coach maker, would build onto that a body with doors, fenders, windows, etcetera, all designed to the purchaser’s specifications.
Buying CarsPosted by
IBTimes

Rolls-Royce Unveils The Boat Tail: 1 Of 3 Custom Cars Estimated At $25M Each

Rolls-Royce is going back to its roots with a custom-built car that only three lucky owners will have the opportunity to drive away in. The car dubbed the Boat Tail comes with what is thought to be an estimated $25 million price tag, although Roll-Royce did not specify a number, only saying that three buyers commissioned the vehicles, with all of them wanting a nautical feel without revealing their identities, CNN reported.
Buying CarsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

This Rolls-Royce Is Thought to Be the World’s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce has debuted its latest extravagant creation—a yacht-inspired car dubbed the Boat Tail that’s thought to be the most expensive vehicle in the world. While the luxury company is staying mum on its precise price, the customized car—which is said to have been designed for a “flamboyant” and undoubtedly very rich couple—reportedly costs around $25 million. The baby blue convertible comes with a host of absurdly lavish accessories, including a pop-up “hosting suite” with a built-in Champagne cooler, rotating cocktail table, chairs, and a giant umbrella. As for those mystery buyers, they naturally have “a sense of style and a love of travel, adventure, and entertaining who collect cars, watches, pens and fine champagnes and like sailing,” This Is Money reports. The outlet points out that a single Boat Tail costs as much as 40 Rolls-Royce Phantom limousines, which are a steal at less than $500,000.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Rolls-Royce Phantom Seized By Authorities Over Crocodile Leather Interior

For many high-end luxury vehicles, the sky’s the limit when it comes to customization. Even so, it’s not uncommon for buyers to use a third-party shop to tailor a vehicle to their heart’s content. This Rolls-Royce Phantom was seized by Italian customs after it was revealed that some of the interior was upholstered with the leather of an endangered crocodile.
BusinessUnion Leader

Rolls-Royce creates 'most refined picnic facility on Earth'

GOODWOOD, England — A convertible Rolls-Royce with a back deck that opens up to reveal cocktail tables, fridges for champagne and a parasol matching the vehicle’s baby blue color scheme is now a reality — for one ultra-wealthy individual. The “Boat Tail” car, so-called because its rear is shaped like...
Home & GardenPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Makes a Rolls-Royce Car Special?

When it comes to legendary cars, some say none are more special than the Rolls-Royce. These vehicle gems are popular among the Hollywood elite and collectors. The notable style, incredible quality, and famed hood ornament make the Rolls-Royce recognizable to almost anyone. But what is it about these cars that truly makes them so iconic? As it turns out, there is so much more to these cars that you may not know.
CarsNBC New York

Rolls-Royce Launches the ‘Most Ambitious' Car It's Ever Created

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Thursday unveiled the Boat Tail, a luxury car built for three “hand-picked” clients. The Boat Tail is the first car to have been commissioned under the firm’s new Coachbuild program, a new invitation-only division of Rolls-Royce. Rolls-Royce has dubbed the Boat Tail “the most ambitious motor...