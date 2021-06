Holly Rose is experienced in the competitive and ever-evolving world of recruiting executive talent for high-growth, venture-backed startups. She came to Greylock from NEA, where she worked closely with entrepreneurs at all stages of growth to help them build their executive teams, and to share best practices across the portfolio. She’s built a deep network of senior executives across a variety of technology sectors, and has recruited top execs to emerging companies including Databricks, Transfix and Casper. Prior to NEA, Holly Rose was at Khosla Ventures in a similar role, primarily focusing on Series A and Series B stage companies across a range of industries.