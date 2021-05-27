newsbreak-logo
Seniesa Estrada vs Tenkai Tsunami, Hector Tanajara vs William Zepeda added to Ramirez-Barrera undercard on July 9th

By Jonathon Henschel
Bad Left Hook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDDAZN’s July 9 doubleheader featuring Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Sullivan Barrera and Joseph Diaz Jr vs Javier Fortuna has added two more fights to the undercard. Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada (20-0, 8 KO) will challenge Tenkai Tsunami (28-12-1, 16 KO) for her WBO junior flyweight title, looking to secure her second world championship since claiming the WBA minimum title in her last time out against Anabel Ortiz.

