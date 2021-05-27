Seniesa Estrada vs Tenkai Tsunami, Hector Tanajara vs William Zepeda added to Ramirez-Barrera undercard on July 9th

Saturday’s ESPN main event is a big one, as all four world titles at 140 lbs are on the line between WBC/WBO titleholder Jose Ramirez and WBA/IBF titleholder Josh Taylor. We’ve seen more fighters really looking to do this sort of thing recently — it’s the current main career goal of Canelo Alvarez, it’s what Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is largely about (even if it’s not happening next), and it’s what Teofimo Lopez touts even if his claim is messy through no fault of his own. For years, I thought people — fans, I mean — put too much emphasis on the claim, because the reigns almost never last even when they’re achieved. One sanctioning body will force a fight nobody wants, belts get vacated or stripped, the champ moves up in weight, whatever.