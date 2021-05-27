Wizards' Russell Westbrook has popcorn dumped on him by fan while leaving court against Sixers

After his horrendous performance in the postseason, Ben Simmons is expected to be traded this offseason. It’s crystal clear to the front office that they can’t win with the Australian in the fold, especially since he’s a liability on the offensive end. A Ben Simmons-Bradley Beal straight-up swap will push thru per the ESPN Trade Machine. However, the Wizards’ front office saw with their own eyes how Simmons’ value plummeted in the playoffs. As such, the 76ers would have to offer high-value pieces if they want to have a Beal-Embiid duo in their lineup. This will cause them a hefty sum. But they have to move on from Simmons right now.