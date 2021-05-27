Cancel
Hartford County, CT

BLS: Hartford County wage growth sluggish in 2020

By Matt Pilon
Hartford Business
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a year upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Hartford region saw slower average wage growth than other areas of Connecticut. That’s according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which released data last week showing that average weekly wages in the Hartford region were $1,503 in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 8.7% from a year prior. That increase was ranked 324th among U.S. counties tracked by BLS, and it was lower than wage increases in other parts of the state, including 15.7% growth in Fairfield County (42nd), 14.9% in New London County (54th), and 11% in New Haven County (248th).

