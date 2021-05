A newly-released body camera footage of a DC cop has revealed the moment he was brutally assaulted while defending the US Capitol during the 6 January insurrection.The footage obtained from DC Metropolitan Police cop Michael Fanone’s body cam shows the moment a rioter tased him on the steps of Capitol. The rioter could also be heard on the video saying “I got one.”Mr Fanone, at one point in the footage, can be heard pleading with the insurrectionists to let him go. He is heard saying “I have kids.”As Mr Fanone screamed in pain, another rioter seemed to interrupt. “Don’t...