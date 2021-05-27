10 Best Smart Glasses

Razer makes gaming glasses with built-in speakers called the Razer “Anzu?” Yeah, you heard me right. Razer makes gaming glasses that have built-in speakers inside that allow you to listen to music, take calls, or do whatever else you need to do with an audio source. Hell, you can even game with them, but spoiler alert: I wouldn’t recommend it. The Razer Anzu is Razer’s high-end solution to protecting your eyes from harmful blue light, but are they worth $200? Well, Razer was kind enough to send a pair of the Anzu Smart Glasses my way, so that I could let you all know what I think of them and to tell you if they are a purchase that you can justify. While Razer did send these over at no cost, you can rest assured that you’ll be getting a solid and honest review from me. So, are the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses actually worth it?