UConn women’s basketball to take on Louisville in Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena

The much-anticipated UConn-Louisville matchup is finally happening.

The Cardinals and Huskies will face off Dec. 19 at Mohegan Sun Arena as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. Additionally, Mohegan Sun will host Baylor and Michigan in a rematch of this past season’s Sweet 16 thriller to complete the doubleheader.

UConn and Louisville teams were supposed to play last season in Uncasville before the game was canceled due to a COVID-19 shutdown in the Huskies program.

“We’re always excited to have the opportunity to play down at Mohegan Sun,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “The Basketball Hall of Fame has put together another great Women’s Showcase this season. Our fans didn’t have an opportunity to see this team in person last season, so I think it’ll be a great experience for them and for our players.”

“We are extremely excited to play UConn in the 2021 Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “Our experience at Mohegan Sun last year was first class and it’s an honor to participate in this Hall of Fame event. After being unable to play UConn last season as we had hoped, we are thrilled we are able to continue our rivalry.”

UConn is 17-2 all time vs. Louisville, most recently beating the Cardinals in the 2019 Elite Eight. The Huskies are returning all their starters and almost their entire roster from 2020-21, while welcoming in a freshman class headlined by Azzi Fudd. Louisville lost ACC player of the year Dana Evans to the WNBA but brings back its second- and third-best scorers in Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith.

Baylor beat Michigan 78-75 in overtime this March to advance to the NCAA Elite Eight, where it fell to the Huskies. Baylor has since hired Nicki Collen as its new coach following the departure of Kim Mulkey to LSU.

Ticket information, game times and TV broadcast details for the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase are yet to be released, but UConn women’s basketball season ticket holders can purchase tickets now through their online account.

“The Connecticut Sun are excited to welcome UConn and a great group of women’s teams to the extraordinary arena we call home,” said Jen Rizzotti, president of the Connecticut Sun and UConn alum. “Mohegan Sun Arena will definitely be the place for women’s basketball fans to be on December 19.”

UConn can still add two more nonconference games to their 2021-22 slate, which already includes matchups against Texas and Notre Dame (home), South Carolina and Oregon (away), Louisville and the Battle 4 Atlantis multiteam event (both neutral).

