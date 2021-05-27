newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

UConn women’s basketball to take on Louisville in Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena

By Alexa Philippou, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAkNm_0aDbUCMz00
UConn coach Geno Auriemma, right, speaks with Louisville coach Jeff Walz before a game at KFC Yum! Center in Kentucky in January 2019. The teams will meet again in December at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. Photo by Brad Horrigan | bhorrigan@courant.com Brad Horrigan/The Hartford Courant

The much-anticipated UConn-Louisville matchup is finally happening.

The Cardinals and Huskies will face off Dec. 19 at Mohegan Sun Arena as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. Additionally, Mohegan Sun will host Baylor and Michigan in a rematch of this past season’s Sweet 16 thriller to complete the doubleheader.

UConn and Louisville teams were supposed to play last season in Uncasville before the game was canceled due to a COVID-19 shutdown in the Huskies program.

“We’re always excited to have the opportunity to play down at Mohegan Sun,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “The Basketball Hall of Fame has put together another great Women’s Showcase this season. Our fans didn’t have an opportunity to see this team in person last season, so I think it’ll be a great experience for them and for our players.”

“We are extremely excited to play UConn in the 2021 Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “Our experience at Mohegan Sun last year was first class and it’s an honor to participate in this Hall of Fame event. After being unable to play UConn last season as we had hoped, we are thrilled we are able to continue our rivalry.”

UConn is 17-2 all time vs. Louisville, most recently beating the Cardinals in the 2019 Elite Eight. The Huskies are returning all their starters and almost their entire roster from 2020-21, while welcoming in a freshman class headlined by Azzi Fudd. Louisville lost ACC player of the year Dana Evans to the WNBA but brings back its second- and third-best scorers in Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith.

Baylor beat Michigan 78-75 in overtime this March to advance to the NCAA Elite Eight, where it fell to the Huskies. Baylor has since hired Nicki Collen as its new coach following the departure of Kim Mulkey to LSU.

Ticket information, game times and TV broadcast details for the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase are yet to be released, but UConn women’s basketball season ticket holders can purchase tickets now through their online account.

“The Connecticut Sun are excited to welcome UConn and a great group of women’s teams to the extraordinary arena we call home,” said Jen Rizzotti, president of the Connecticut Sun and UConn alum. “Mohegan Sun Arena will definitely be the place for women’s basketball fans to be on December 19.”

UConn can still add two more nonconference games to their 2021-22 slate, which already includes matchups against Texas and Notre Dame (home), South Carolina and Oregon (away), Louisville and the Battle 4 Atlantis multiteam event (both neutral).

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com .

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
958
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Uncasville, CT
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Basketball
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Connecticut Basketball
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Collen
Person
Azzi Fudd
Person
Geno Auriemma
Person
Jeff Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Michigan Basketball#Kentucky Basketball#Oregon Basketball#Ncaa Basketball#Kfc Yum#The Hartford Courant#Cardinals#Huskies#Baylor#Lsu#The Connecticut Sun#Notre Dame#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Mohegan Sun Arena#Louisville#Ncaa Elite Eight#Uconn Women#Fame Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
KFC
Related
College SportsPosted by
Hartford Courant

Dom Amore: Geno Auriemma’s coaching lessons cross all sports’ boundaries at UConn

Just before UConn baseball practice began on Tuesday, a car pulled up near third base at the new Elliot Ballpark, an area normally used by pedestrians. Out popped UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma. “I’d never seen a car pull up there before,” UConn baseball coach Jim Penders said. “But I certainly wasn’t going to give him a ticket.” In what has become a familiar scene at UConn, ...
College SportsPosted by
Hartford Courant

Another win for UConn baseball; Huskies meet Xavier Sunday for Big East championship

The UConn baseball team moved within one win of the Big East Tournament title, beating Creighton, 2-0, Saturday in at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio. Ben Casparius pitched seven masterful innings for the Huskies (32-16), who have won nine in a row, allowing three hits and striking out 13. After completing the seventh inning with three consecutive strikeouts, Casparius turned to the Creighton ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Former UConn women stars Katie Lou Samuelson, Stefanie Dolson secure USA berth in Tokyo Olympics for 3x3 basketball

UConn women’s basketball alumnae Katie Lou Samuelson and Stefanie Dolson, alongside teammates Kelsey Plum and Allisha Gray, have secured the USA a spot in the Tokyo Olympics for 3x3 basketball. With a 21-13 semifinal win Sunday over Spain in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament, the U.S. officially punched its ticket to Tokyo for the sport’s inaugural event in the Olympics. “We’re just ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Prpa's heady play gives Athletic tie

HARTFORD — It doesn’t matter if he’s in the starting 11 for Hartford Athletic or coming on as a sub, Luka Prpa’s approach is always the same. “Whichever one you are, you have to make an impact on the game,” Prpa said Saturday. “Whether it’s the first minute or when I came on at halftime, or if you come on in the last 10 minutes. You’ve always got to try and make that impact, put your stamp on the game.”
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Meet Harry Watling, Hartford Athletic’s first-year coach chasing perfection through perspective and empowerment

Harry Watling coaches from a person-first standpoint. Watling, Hartford Athletic’s third head coach in as many seasons, understands that X’s and O’s are fundamental toa team’s success. But he also knows that building a winning mindset, empowering players and creating chemistry isn’t necessarily guaranteed, so Watling started off one of his earliest meetings with the team this spring with a ...
West Hartford, CThartfordhawks.com

Baseball Falls in Home Finale Against Maine on Senior Day

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Hartford baseball team closed its four-game home series against Maine with a 16-6 loss on Sunday afternoon at Fiondella Field. With the loss, the Hawks fell to 16-18 on the season and in the America East, while the Black Bears improved to 19-18 on the campaign and 15-15 in the America East.
SoccerPosted by
Audacy

Meet Hartford Athletic 2021

The USL season is a few weeks old, but local fans got their first live look at Hartford Athletic's 2021 squad over the weekend, playing to a 1-1 draw against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Dillon Stadium on Saturday. Now 2-0-1 on the year, the squad will look to build off of last year's first-place finish and move past the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
Hartford, CTHartford Courant

Thrilling finish sends Hartford Athletic fans home happy after 1-1 tie with Pittsburgh

HARTFORD — For a fairly fresh-to-the-area team, the Hartford Athletic has built quite a fan-based support system. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, a wave of blue and green crashed into Dillon Stadium. Soccer fans of all genders, ages and sizes carried assortments of drums and flags in a swell of both pride and excitement as they paraded to their designated corner of the stands known as “Fortress Hartford.”
Hartford, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Prpa's late goal gives Athletic a tie in home opener

HARTFORD — Luka Prpa has scored goals in USL Championship before. But none quite like the one he scored for Hartford Athletic Saturday night. The midfielder’s header in stoppage time in the second half gave Athletic a 1-1 tie with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in an Atlantic Division game before an announced sellout crowd of 2,750 at Dillon Stadium in the team's home opener Saturday — the stadium operated at 50 percent capacity.
Portland, CTHartford Courant

Yard Goats win third in a row

HARTFORD — The Yard Goats hit back-to-back home runs, got solid pitching and defense, and defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 5-3 on Sunday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park for their third consecutive win. Taylor Snyder and Greg Jones hit consecutive homers in the fourth inning and four relievers held Portland to...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Lori Riley: Jack Phelan’s basketball court in Hartford’s Elizabeth Park is coming back to life

Jack Phelan grew up on Oxford Street in Hartford, two blocks from Elizabeth Park. He and his older brother Ken spent their formative years playing basketball or baseball at the park or just playing with the other kids in the neighborhood. Phelan, a basketball star at Northwest Catholic High and St. Francis (Pa.) and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2019, always had a special spot ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Audacy

Booed by graduates, U. of Hartford president exits commencement

After getting booed by graduates and directly criticized on stage, University of Hartford President Gregory Woodward had heard enough. He left his own university's commencement before getting a chance to address the Class of 2021. Woodward has been under fire from UHart athletes, other students, donors and alumni for leading...