Nissan Dealer Will Lease Titan Buyers A Leaf For $0.99 Per Month

Of its time, leading the world’s march towards automotive electrification, but the pioneer has tumbled down the world’s sales rankings and is now having to play catch-up. The Leaf has fallen behind in styling - it looks inoffensive but plain - while its traditional format hasn’t helped in a world where the SUV is king. There have been technical issues too with its battery technology, which eschewed so-called active cooling. Most of the latest electric car batteries use coolant to keep battery temperatures down, but Nissan went for a less aggressive method seeking to use air flow. This has led to problems of charging on long journeys in hot weather, where the battery becomes much less able to take on charging leading to drastic shortening of range.