Nissan Dealer Will Lease Titan Buyers A Leaf For $0.99 Per Month
That’s $0.99 per month for a brand new Nissan Leaf. The deal is included with the purchase of a new 2020 or 2021 Nissan Titan. Let’s be clear, this is not a national program. One specific Nissan dealership in Springfield, Virginia, has found what may very well be the best way to kill two birds with one stone. The Nissan Titan, for all its pros, is far from being America’s favorite pickup but what if you also need a second car?motorillustrated.com