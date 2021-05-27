newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

By Kali Coleman
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.

bestlifeonline.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Vaccinations#Data Scientists#Research Scientists#Virus Detection#Rare Diseases#Infectious Diseases#Cdc#Uw Rrb#Vaccinated Healthcare#Uw Medicine#Reuters#B 1 429#Md#Novavax#Iii#Fully Vaccinated People#Breakthrough Infections#Disease Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Science
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Related
Public HealthNaturalNews

Everyone vaccinated for covid will DIE, warns French virologist

(Natural News) There is no chance of long-term survival for anyone who received a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection, according to leading French virologist Luc Montagnier. Everyone who is getting jabbed for the Chinese Virus will die, he reportedly stated during a recent interview, which you can watch below at Brighteon.com.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a new study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Caught COVID and Maybe Didn't Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Has This to Say to Anyone Wearing a Face Mask

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), revealed some eye-popping news on Thursday: if you're vaccinated, she recommended you could take your mask off indoors and outdoors in most situations. This left many relieved and others confused—why was this announced so abruptly, and it is actually safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with John Dickerson on Face the Nation Sunday and shared his thoughts. Read on for five key takeaways that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.
KidsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

What parents need to know about COVID vaccines for kids

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout steadily steams ahead, one population is still left without one: children and adolescents. Now, with months of vaccine clinical trial data under their belts, pharmaceutical companies are getting closer to offering the same protection for kids. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Half of People Who Did This Had No Antibodies After Vaccination, Study Says

Just like the coronavirus itself, the vaccine that protects against COVID-19 can affect everyone differently. Some people have no side effects, others are stuck in bed for a couple of days. And while some people build up strong immunity after getting their shots, others aren't so lucky. While it's difficult to predict how you'll respond, medical experts have cautioned that people with autoimmune disorders or those who take immune suppressants may not have a robust response. And now, a new study found that one group of people tends to have particularly reduced immunity after getting vaccinated. In fact, half of them have no antibodies after their vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsNaturalNews

EXTERMINATION machine unmasked: Why vaccinated people are making HEALTHY people sick, Pfizer document admits vaccinated people “shed” infectious particles, the spike protein is the bioweapon

(Natural News) The vaccine is the bioweapon. Specifically, the spike protein is the bioactive weapon, and it is designed to spread from person to person, being transmissible from the vaccinated in order to infect the unvaccinated. Never forget that Bill Gates has long wanted to use mosquitoes to carry vaccines...
KidsIdaho8.com

Vaccinated children can go mask-free at summer camp, says CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out its new COVID-19 guidelines for camps on Friday. Over 3.94 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, yet severe illness seems relatively rare among children. Still, the CDC says kids can get sick and spread it to others, so it is good to take precautions and its important to get vaccinated. For those who are fully vaccinated, these guidelines show some real advantages.
WorldPosted by
Vice

We Talked to People Flying Across the World To Get the COVID Vaccine

It didn’t really hit Thai TV host and podcaster Jakkrit Yompayorm that he was actually flying across the globe to get a coronavirus vaccine until he was seated comfortably on his long-haul flight to the United States. The 34-year-old peeked behind his seat to find an almost empty plane. It...
Pharmaceuticalswashingtoninformer.com

‘Urban Legend’: COVID Vaccines Don’t Affect Puberty, Fertility, Experts Say

The coronavirus vaccines won’t interfere with puberty or the future fertility of children who receive them, health experts say. The vaccines introduced a new mRNA platform to immunization, which scientists say cannot interfere on the cellular level with a person’s genetic blueprint — meaning, like all other childhood vaccines, the coronavirus brand won’t hamper fertility in young people, ABC News reported.
ScienceThe Hill

Scientists have determined the oldest age humans can live to

Researchers studying the relationship between aging and the ability to cope with stress found that limits of a human lifespan lie anywhere from 120 to 150. Based on data collected from an iPhone app and medical records from volunteers in both the United States and United Kingdom, the study’s authors measured a subject's resilience to stressors.
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

6 Biggest COVID-19 Vaccine Myths Busted By Top Doctors

Many Americans are hesitant to get vaccinated due to misinformation. U.S. states are expected to give at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adults by July 4. Health experts have cleared up the confusion about the vaccine with reliable facts. At least three states in the United States...
WorldTelegraph

People who refuse Covid vaccine are selfish, says Lord Lloyd-Webber

The composer Lord Lloyd-Webber has said those who refuse to have a coronavirus vaccination are "selfish", as government fears emerged that social cohesion could be undermined if those reluctant to get jabs are scapegoated. Government figures are working on ways to further improve take-up of the jabs among ethnic minority...
Public HealthWDAM-TV

Some people still getting sick after COVID vaccines, CDC reports

(CNN) – A small number of Americans are getting sick from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,949 breakthrough cases, involving hospitalization or death, among the vaccinated population. Of that number, 18% were fatal and 79% occurred in people 65 or older. All...