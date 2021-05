(CNN) – One of the types of Covid-19 Identified for the first time in India It has spread to 44 countries around the world, threatening to undermine global progress in containing the epidemic. Alternative B.1.617 appears to be leading the second crippling wave for India, which killed 4,205 people on Wednesday alone, a record high. But in February, India appeared to have brought the epidemic under control, with daily cases down nearly 90% since the height of the first wave. How did this alternative get out of control?