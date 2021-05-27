Infrastructure Overhaul Should Focus More on Safety, Advocates Say

To the Editor: Our schools and the teachers unions are becoming preoccupied with social engineering our children with topics like Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the 1619 Project while, at the same time, giving no attention to the 1776 Project. CRT is a theory with very little facts, if any. The 1619 Project is a series of essays spearheaded by Nikole Hannah-Jones, a journalist for The New York Times. She has even said that the 1619 Project is not history but journalism. If you have read any of those essays, you would know that they are poor journalism. The 1776 Project is a collection of facts about American history.