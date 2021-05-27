Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Infrastructure Overhaul Should Focus More on Safety, Advocates Say

By Jenni Bergal
Posted by 
Route Fifty
Route Fifty
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story was originally posted by Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts. In Montgomery County, Maryland, a woman was struck by a car and killed while crossing a busy, six-lane road in April—four years after her husband was killed trying to cross the same road. In Denton, Texas, two children and an adult died this month in a head-on crash after a vehicle crossed the center lane and slammed into oncoming traffic on a stretch of highway where there is no median or divider and there have been multiple fatal crashes.

www.route-fifty.com
Route Fifty

Route Fifty

226
Followers
1K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.

 https://www.route-fifty.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Metropolitan Areas#Traffic Accident#Infrastructure Plan#Critical Infrastructure#U S Transportation#The Pew Charitable Trusts#Smart Growth America#American#Republican#Congress#Safety Improvements#Infrastructure Funding#Road Safety Programs#Highway Safety Experts#Advocates#Transportation Experts#Highways#Physical Improvements#Federal Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Kansas City, MOthebeacon.media

Why KC Democrats say affordable housing should be part of infrastructure plan

During a May 26 visit to Kansas City, Missouri, the U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development promoted this idea: that housing is infrastructure. It was part of Secretary Marcia Fudge’s promotion of President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan, a $2.65 trillion piece of legislation meant to improve national infrastructure, from roads to bridges to broadband to housing.
TrafficPosted by
San José Spotlight

Philbrick: Paying for transportation infrastructure

Miles of bumpers and brake lights. Impassable traffic jams. These daily sights on urban highways may feel inescapable, but many of these issues would improve or resolve with some serious transportation infrastructure repair. California road conditions rank among the worst in the nation, and the Bay Area and Southern California are the second and third... The post Philbrick: Paying for transportation infrastructure appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Congress & Courtspnwag.net

Newhouse: Legislation Focuses On Making Water Infrastructure Improvements Easier, More Affordable

Earlier this month, Central Washington’s Dan Newhouse, and California Representative John Garamendi introduced House Resolution 2979 which will amend the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014. Newhouse said the legislation will make public water projects eligible for low interest, long-term federal loans from the EPA. The chair of the House western Caucus pointed out that much of the water infrastructure across the west is nearly, or over 100 years old, meaning a lot of maintenance, or even replacement needs to take place. H.R. 2979, he said, will provided the assistance that those local districts need to finance that vital work.
Energy IndustryTimes-Republican

Grassley: Biofuels should get infrastructure support

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday he wouldn’t vote against President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill based solely on its lack of money for the biofuels industry. “I want (biofuels) included, but if it was not included, that wouldn’t necessarily determine how I vote on the bill,” Grassley told Iowa reporters.
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

Lawmakers, advocates seek traffic safety measures

Bills that would boost traffic safety -- from cracking down on reckless drivers to lowering the threshold for a DWI -- are among the measures state lawmakers and traffic safety advocates are seeking in the closing days of the legislative session. The measures would address traffic safety issues both in...
Public Healthwvah.com

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
Law Enforcementpeakofohio.com

Operation CARE to focus on safety belt enforcement

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with law enforcement throughout the country to focus on safety belt enforcement and crash reduction during the Operation CARE All-American Buckle Up. The initiative will begin on Monday, May 24 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through Monday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Violent Crimessouthhillenterprise.com

From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Focusing on Public Safety

The lead story of the May 16th South Boston Gazette Virginia a murdered teen shot to death. Same newspaper, next edition, lead story a man murdered by intentionally being run over with a vehicle. Second lead story, conviction of another murderer. Looking east and west we know the situation is as bad or worse. In 2019, Danville and Petersburg both made the most dangerous cities nationally, Petersburg 13th ranked and Danville 23rd. In 2020, Washington, and Richmond joined the 30 worst, while Petersburg moved to 4th place. I sadly cite these statistics so that all understand that Chicago and the like are not the only places murders occur and how.
Public Healthkslnewsradio.com

Health leaders say COVID-19 focus shouldn’t be on herd immunity

SALT LAKE CITY — Doctor Anthony Fauci is pushing back on the conversation surrounding herd immunity and COVID-19. Is there a number for herd immunity?. President Biden’s top adviser on the virus says our focus should simply be on getting as many shots as possible into the arms of Americans.
PoliticsUrban Milwaukee

Dam Safety Awareness Day Spotlights Critical Infrastructure And Recreation Safety

MADISON, Wis. – Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding Wisconsinites and visitors to recreate safely around the state’s nearly 4,000 dams. Gov. Evers proclaimed May 31, 2021 as Dam Safety Awareness Day throughout Wisconsin, coinciding with National Dam Safety Awareness Day, to...
Congress & CourtsAviation Week

Opinion: Congress Should Consider Aerospace As Infrastructure

President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan is designed to create millions of good jobs, rebuild our country’s infrastructure, promote long-term economic recovery and keep the U.S. competitive. The members of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA)—the world’s... Opinion: Congress Should Consider Aerospace As Infrastructure is part...
Burlington, VTWCAX

State says schools should focus on reengaging students

Expanding youth representation on Burlington City Council. Political parallels: Sen. Jim Jeffords then, Gov. Phil Scott now. A moderate Vermont Republican serving in the U.S. Senate frustrated by the GOP’s shift to the right, Jim Jeffords announced the party left him and became an independent. NY summer camps, day cares...
ScienceUnion Leader

Letter: Academics not politics should be focus at school

To the Editor: Our schools and the teachers unions are becoming preoccupied with social engineering our children with topics like Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the 1619 Project while, at the same time, giving no attention to the 1776 Project. CRT is a theory with very little facts, if any. The 1619 Project is a series of essays spearheaded by Nikole Hannah-Jones, a journalist for The New York Times. She has even said that the 1619 Project is not history but journalism. If you have read any of those essays, you would know that they are poor journalism. The 1776 Project is a collection of facts about American history.
Alamance County, NCAsheboro Courier-Tribune

For public defender advocates; dedicated office shouldn't be the end goal

While the concept of criminal justice reform boasts advocates who range from celebrities to politicians, expanding public defense largely remains a grassroots effort. As small groups in Alamance County and other communities try to establish public defender offices, the Massachusetts-based 6th Amendment Center has long since learned an important lesson, not all public defenders are created equal.
Public HealthTraverse City Record-Eagle

Opinion: COVID funding should focus on students, not systems

Pop quiz for parents and guardians: How much new money was pumped into Michigan public schools over the last year to help them adjust to education during a global pandemic? According to a recent analysis by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, statewide K-12 investment is up more than $6.4 billion since COVID arrived.