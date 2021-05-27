Infrastructure Overhaul Should Focus More on Safety, Advocates Say
This story was originally posted by Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts. In Montgomery County, Maryland, a woman was struck by a car and killed while crossing a busy, six-lane road in April—four years after her husband was killed trying to cross the same road. In Denton, Texas, two children and an adult died this month in a head-on crash after a vehicle crossed the center lane and slammed into oncoming traffic on a stretch of highway where there is no median or divider and there have been multiple fatal crashes.www.route-fifty.com