Grandma's Marathon announced that some former champions are coming back to run the full marathon, including the defending champion. According to a press release from Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider, if they win will be a part of a shortlist of people. Like defending men’s champion (he won two years ago, but there wasn't a race last year, so it counts) Boniface Kongin was able to beat out four-time champion Elisha Barno and event record holder Dominic Ondoro. Kongin was on his way to set a new record but slowed in the last part of the race.