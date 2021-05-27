Mama Foo Foo is for you, Daytona
Mama Foo Foo, which opened March 19 at 125 Basin St. in Daytona Beach, has been the site of several different restaurants and nightclubs over the past decades. Mama Foo Foo provides Daytona Beach locals and tourists a new type of nightlife experience. “To create a captivating and fun escape from everyday life, by creating a hospitable and fun environment to enjoy great cocktails and amazing food.” Being there you get the feeling you are transported to a different time zone and part of the world where relaxing is mandatory.www.hometownnewsvolusia.com