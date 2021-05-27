DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac
Hikers, campers and others recreating outdoors should be aware of bears when heading outdoors, whether for a quick hike or a longer camping trip. People can peacefully share the outdoors with bears by paying attention to where and when they are most likely to encounter bears. Black bears are naturally cautious animals that avoid human contact for their safety. However, people need to do their part to prevent human-bear conflict. This includes being proactive to avoid startling bears and securing potential food sources. Learn more about how to safely recreate in Minnesota on the DNR website.www.dnr.state.mn.us