DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

(Beaver Dam) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fish kill on Beaver Dam Lake. Fisheries Management Technician Mark Baldock says a complaint was received on Wednesday, May 27. Upon investigation, the DNR discovered that thousands of last year’s common carp were dead or in poor states. They showed signs of sloughing skin and cloudy eyes. The agency was able to collect some samples to be taken to the lab for analysis. Baldock says they do not have any information at this time, but the matter is under investigation. He advises the public to use good judgement and stay away from areas of dead fish.