Wildlife

DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

state.mn.us
 14 days ago

Hikers, campers and others recreating outdoors should be aware of bears when heading outdoors, whether for a quick hike or a longer camping trip. People can peacefully share the outdoors with bears by paying attention to where and when they are most likely to encounter bears. Black bears are naturally cautious animals that avoid human contact for their safety. However, people need to do their part to prevent human-bear conflict. This includes being proactive to avoid startling bears and securing potential food sources. Learn more about how to safely recreate in Minnesota on the DNR website.

www.dnr.state.mn.us
State
Minnesota State
#Fish And Wildlife#Fishing License#Fishing Line#Dead Fish#Natural Habitat#Great Lakes#Dnr Fish#Mille Lacs Lake#Fish Die Offs#Larger Fish#Fish Webpage#Walleye Anglers#Fishing Hours#Bass Fishing#Dead Vegetation#Aquatic Plants#Aquatic Plant Edges#Spawning#Outdoors#Water Temperatures
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Minnesota State740thefan.com

Reporting fish die-offs helps the DNR and others respond when needed

The DNR would like your help in reporting fish die-offs in lakes and streams. Die-offs happen occasionally and usually result from natural causes. People should call the state duty officer at 651‐649‐5451 or 800‐422‐0798 if they encounter several dead fish in a lake or a stream. Doing so provides a single point of contact for the incident. The state duty officer is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week. If there is an immediate threat to life or property, call 911 first.
Hobbiesbelleplaineherald.com

DNR Continues Webinars on Fishing and Hunting Skills

Anyone interested in fishing, hunting, and care for the outdoors can learn about activities like shore fishing, firearms safety, muskie fishing, archery, or how to catch catfish during webinars hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “We’re excited about reaching people interested in developing their outdoor skills,” said Benji...
PoliticsINFORUM

The DNR wants your Lake Superior fish guts

DULUTH -- Researchers hope to inspect the stomachs of as many as 10,000 fish from across Lake Superior in the coming year to find out what they are eating, but they need your help to get the job done. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries crew that looks after...
Politicsdailydodge.com

DNR Investigating Fish Kill On Beaver Dam Lake

(Beaver Dam) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fish kill on Beaver Dam Lake. Fisheries Management Technician Mark Baldock says a complaint was received on Wednesday, May 27. Upon investigation, the DNR discovered that thousands of last year’s common carp were dead or in poor states. They showed signs of sloughing skin and cloudy eyes. The agency was able to collect some samples to be taken to the lab for analysis. Baldock says they do not have any information at this time, but the matter is under investigation. He advises the public to use good judgement and stay away from areas of dead fish.
Alger County, MIWLUC

US Fish & Wildlife Service crews to survey Alger County streams for sea lamprey

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The continuing battle against sea lampreys soon will come to locations in Upper Michigan. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assessment crew will conduct work in Lowney Creek, Beaver Lake, Little Beaver Lake (Alger County) June 8 through June 17, 2021 to estimate the abundance of sea lampreys. The information gathered will be used to determine the need for sea lamprey control.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
WildlifeThe Post and Courier

Fish and Wildlife Service considers delisting threatened plant found only in the Carolinas

The threatened dwarf-flowered heartleaf plant found only in the Carolinas has recovered so well that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to delist its status. The plant was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1989 when there were only 24 known populations. But at least 119 populations now exist in Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee counties in South Carolina and 10 counties in North Carolina.
Kentucky Statercnky.com

Ky. Dept. of Fish & Wildlife: Young Animals Best Left Undisturbed

As more people venture outdoors with the onset of warmer weather, encounters with newborn animals are likely to occur. Though young wildlife may seem vulnerable, the mother is likely nearby. This is why the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recommends leaving young animals undisturbed. “This time of year,...
Hobbiesmacaronikid.com

DNR Free Fishing Weekend June 12-13

Two days twice a year, families and friends can enjoy one of Michigan's premiere outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for FREE!. The 2021 Free Fishing Weekend dates for summer are June 12 & 13. All fishing license fees will be waived for two days. A Recreation Passport will NOT be required...
Wisconsin Stateseehafernews.com

DNR Reminds Fishermen and Women to Drain Livewells and Fish Buckets

As Wisconsinites head out to find their adventure during the upcoming Free Fun Weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging boaters and anglers to drain their livewells and fish buckets before leaving boat launches. During Wisconsin’s annual Drain Campaign June 4-6, boat inspectors from the Clean Boats...
Politicsboblamboutdoors.com

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approves closed areas

Approval of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge Comprehensive Conservation Plan (CCP) in 2006 resulted in the refuge’s current closed area system consisting of 20 closed areas on the river and three sanctuaries. All refuge closed areas and sanctuaries are characterized by a closure to all migratory...
Springfield, VTvermontjournal.com

Fish & Wildlife presents Leave It To Beaver and Other Furbearers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, June 22 at 6 p.m., join the Springfield Town Library and Vermont Fish & Wildlife at The Commons Park in Springfield for a presentation of “Leave It To Beaver and Other Furbearers.”. This one-and-a-half hour program offers a general introduction to the suite of species...
HobbiesDurango Herald

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces free fishing weekend

Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites resident and nonresident anglers of all ages to participate in the annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.​. Anglers may fish in Colorado without a license only on the first full weekend of June each year. All other rules and regulations apply. For more...
Hobbiesthesalinepost.com

PRESS RELEASE: DNR Announces Weekend of Free Fishing, ORV Riding

The Department of Natural Resources has three big reasons for you to get outdoors Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13. Michigan’s “Three Free” weekend – two full days when residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks – is back and all free of charge.
Madison, WIMinneapolis Star Tribune

DNR issues fish consumption warnings for Yahara chain

MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources issued new consumption warnings Wednesday for fish taken from the Yahara chain of lakes and waterways in Dane and Rock counties after tests showed elevated levels of PFAS contamination. The advisories apply to fish taken from Wingra and Starkweather creeks, lakes...
AgricultureSmirs Interior News

Hunters join forces with conservationists to call on B.C. to protect fish and wildlife habitat

As B.C.’s landscapes are fragmented by industrial activities and the province faces biodiversity collapse, with more than 2,000 species at risk of extinction, guide outfitters, hunters, fishers and trappers are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with naturalists, ecotourism operators and conservation organizations in a new coalition calling on the province to protect B.C.’s ecosystems before it’s too late.
Hobbiesbuckrail.com

Game and Fish to study hunting and angling impacts on food system

WYOMING —The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is participating in a study to learn more about the role of hunting and angling in Wyoming’s — and North America’s — food system. Throughout June, Game and Fish will be surveying hunters and anglers about how they consume and share with others...