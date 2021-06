The struggling Chicago White Sox try to get back on their feet in a weekend AL series with the visiting Seattle Mariners on Friday. Despite splitting even on the road with the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates, the Chicago White Sox did manage to spring back to life from a five-game losing streak by winning in the finale. They’ll now go head-to-head with a Mariners team that’s 5-1 in their last six games. Yusei Kikuchi has been pegged as the starting pitcher for this head-to-head meeting opposite of Chicago’s Carlos Rodon.