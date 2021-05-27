newsbreak-logo
Buying Cars

88 Percent of Buyers Say Colour Key in Buying Decisions

By Evan Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA third would switch manufacturers just to get the right shade. Buyers pick boring colours, but it’s very important to them. What’s in a colour when it comes to your new vehicle? A lot, says a new study, which reveals that colour is a key factor in a whopping 88 percent of vehicle purchasing decisions.

