Lawyer: Las Cruces resident denies threatening to kill Biden

Norwalk Hour
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A defense lawyer for a New Mexico man accused of threatening to kill President Joe Biden says texts the man sent were taken out of context and were “simply political expression." According to court records, 39-year-old John Benjamin Thornton of Las Cruces was arrested Monday and...

www.thehour.com
Albuquerque, NMFox News

Three suspected Aryan Brotherhood members fatally shot in New Mexico

Three suspected members of the Aryan Brotherhood were fatally shot last week in New Mexico, a report said. The men were involved in a shooting last Wednesday and were later dropped off in a car at a hospital in Albuquerque by a fourth man with apparent ties to the prison gang, the Albuquerque Journal reported, citing court records.
Advocacywtae.com

Guards at New Mexico prison pepper sprayed detained asylum seekers, lawsuit alleges

One year ago, more than 20 asylum seekers were on a hunger strike, protesting COVID-19 safety conditions at the Torrance County Detention Facility in New Mexico. According to a new lawsuit from the ACLU of New Mexico and the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, they were all sprayed with pepper spray, held in an enclosed room for several minutes and given little time to clean the spray from their bodies.
Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
Deming, NMnewsnationnow.com

‘Blame China’: New Mexico restaurant posts controversial sign

DEMING, N.M. (NewsNation Now) — A large sign stating “Blame China” posted in front of a New Mexico restaurant is stirring up controversy but the owners say their intention wasn’t racist because it’s a statement targeted at the Chinese government, not people. The owners of Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian have had...
Las Cruces, NMRegister Citizen

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico's Organ Mountains

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains were rescued by the Las Cruces Fire Department and other law enforcement officers. The hiking group from El Paso, Texas, was trying what authorities called an ambitious attempt...
Clovis, NMkanw.com

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Police in the eastern New Mexico city of Clovis say one person was killed and others wounded or injured after a shooting and vehicle crash. Police Capt. Captain Roman Romero says a 911 caller reported that they have been shot late Friday night and arriving police found a Mercedes sedan crashed into a sheared-off power pole. The occupants of the Mercedes were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where a passenger died. Another person with life-threatening injuries was driven to the hospital in another vehicle that was associated with the Mercedes. No details about what prompted the shooting were released.
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
Politicsthegreenfund.com

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico?

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico? Where can you buy weed in New Mexico? What about Medicinal Marijuana? Find out in this article. New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment. Being the United State's wine country with delicious food staples such as tamales, carne adovadas and huevos rancheros. Accompanying their beautiful food is the alluring landscape of the state. The caverns near Carlsbad being one of the most striking natural rock formations in the world, what isn't there to love about New Mexico?
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

On Day 2 of convention, New Mexico Republicans focus on future

AMARILLO, Texas — The future of the Republican Party of New Mexico is taking shape in a neighboring state. While the optics of holding its annual convention and doing its political planning in Texas are less than ideal, Republicans felt somewhat powerless in their decision, saying COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings that Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham imposed on New Mexico left them with little choice.
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico Lawmakers Will Work To Unify Conflicting Marijuana Proposals This Week Following House Passage

One day after New Mexico’s House of Representatives passed legislation to legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older, a Senate panel held a Saturday hearing to take initial testimony on three competing legalization bills introduced in that chamber. The committee did not vote on any of the measures, instead using the hearing to compare the various Senate proposals to one another as well as to the House-passed legislation, HB 12. “I think we’re just trying to get a feel for these four bills,” said Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee Chairman Benny Shendo Jr. (D), who led the hearing. The bills’ sponsors will now work to combine elements of the various Senate proposals before returning to the committee for a possible vote next Saturday. Despite overlap on some issues, major disagreements remain over the structure of the commercial cannabis market, how tax revenue will be allocated and the makeup of a state oversight board that would regulate the new industry. “In the next week, basically, the sponsors of these four bills need to see if we can get to one bill,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D) said at the hearing, “and make a decision in this committee so that we don’t end up in a situation where there’s just multiple moving pieces.” If backers can’t do that, Wirth added, “there’s a good chance we end up with nothing” by the time the legislative session ends on March 20. First up for Discussion in Senate Tax, Business & Transportation Committee: Senate Bill 13, CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (Ivey-Soto) https://t.co/ts1cR6URou#nmleg #nmpol — NM Senate Democrats (@NMSenateDems) February 27, 2021 Sen. Jacob Candelaria’s (D) SB 363 is the most closely aligned with the House measure, although Republican members of the Senate panel said they prefer SB 288, introduced by GOP Sen. Cliff Pirtle, who…
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Attorney in Las Cruces whistleblower suit seeks exit from case

LAS CRUCES - Ben Furth, a local attorney who had been representing Stephanie Zorie, a former senior assistant city attorney, in a whistleblower lawsuit against the City of Las Cruces, is seeking to leave the case. Zorie, who filed suit against the city in November, alleged she was retaliated against,...
Doña Ana County, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Mother charged in baby Kamilah case denied bond

LAS CRUCES - Danielle Lujan, charged with reckless abuse of a child resulting in the death of 5-month-old Kamilah Hernandez and failure to report child abuse or neglect, was denied bond in district court Thursday afternoon. Kamilah died April 19 from injuries consistent with long-term child abuse. A detective called...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Scammers cast shadow on NM solar industry

Deceptive marketing by some is casting a shadow over New Mexico’s booming solar industry, entrapping local homeowners in costly, long-term contracts that don’t generate the benefits promised by some rooftop installation firms. The Journal has found it’s a growing problem, fed by a competitive scramble to gain market share among...
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

A decade back in Las Cruces: Thanks for the memories

Ten years ago I came home. Wife, cat, and I moved from Oakland to Doña Ana County, where I lived during 1969-1977 — and thought of as home thereafter. When I met my wife, she suggested we move here. (I even thought I might someday write a Sunday newspaper column.)
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

911 calls capture fraught moments as boyfriend attempts to revive baby Kamilah

Editor's note: This article contains an account of alleged child abuse and neglect and other topics that some readers may find uncomfortable. If you are in need of support or would like to report abuse, please call the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department at 1-855-333-SAFE (7233) or #SAFE from a cell phone, or visit https://cyfd.org/child-abuse-neglect/reporting-abuse-or-neglect.
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.