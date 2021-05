“Plan what is difficult while it is easy, do what is great while it is small.” ~ Sun Tzu. In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community, reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist families with resources who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease or other related forms of dementia; this month’s article will discuss a tool to ease your mind in the event there is an illness, an injury or hospitalization for the primary caregiver.