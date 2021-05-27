Shen Yun issues cease-and-desist against San Francisco drag troupe

Do you believe the Levi's Lot no. 1 cost is worth it? I have never owned a pair of Levi's jeans. I always wondered whether the reason for me not getting a pair was because of the price of the in-store jeans, or the accessibility of finding jeans that fit my specific body type. I'm here today to talk through the exclusive custom jean experience that can only be done in two cities in the country! I live in San Francisco and I am fortunate enough to live in one of the two locations; New York is the other location. These specific locations are called Lot 1 stores, meaning they have the capability, craft, and resources to perform custom jean creation experiences for customers who are interested. I will walk you through the process of the Lot 1 San Francisco experience, timeframe, Levi's Lot no. 1 cost and whether the price is justified.