newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB DFS Stacks: Thursday 5/27

By Spencer Limbach
nbcsportsedge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the MLB DFS Stacks article - where we’ll be looking...

www.nbcsportsedge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Kolby Allard
Person
Willie Calhoun
Person
Nick Solak
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Nate Lowe
Person
Dylan Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#Cardinals#Rangers#Joey Bats#Mobile#Nbc Sports#Mlb News Headlines Feed#The White Sox#Dfs Tools#Tournament Stacks Texas#Righty Bats#Real Time Player News#Vs Texas#Play#Chicago Tonight#Risk Reward Situations#Seattle#Promo Code#Baltimore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for 5/17 - Monkey Knife Fight

The 2021 MLB Season is moving along nicely and we are having a ton of fun with pitcher strikeouts props so far. We will be here week in and week out offering up advice for some of the best prop picks in the industry with Monkey Knife Fight. Our friends...
MLBrotogrinders.com

MLB DFS Picks and Analysis 5/18: The Grind Down

The MLB DFS picks, MLB DFS cheat sheet, and MLB DFS projections for DraftKings & FanDuel in the RotoGrinders MLB Grind Down will give you an in-depth analysis of the upcoming MLB schedule for Tuesday, May 18. This article will break down the numbers for every single game and give you analysis on how you can build stacks in the RotoGrinders MLB optimizer – LineupHQ. While matchups are a major factor in daily fantasy baseball, there are plenty of other factors to consider such as injuries, weather, projected ownership, rankings, and salaries.
MLBThe Spread

Giants vs. Reds, 5/17/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Giants continue their road swing versus National League Central opponents on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. ET when they visit the Reds. With Logan Webb set to oppose Sonny Gray in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to this matchup?. Game Snapshot. 951 San Francisco...
MLBrotogrinders.com

MLB Morning Grind: 5/26/2021 - It's My Favorite Stack On The Slate

Stevietpfl and Eys819 go game by game and break down the 9-game DFS MLB slate for Tuesday. Presented by SuperDraft.com, roster your favorite plays without worrying about a salary cap! Sign up using promo code “Grinders” for a $50 instant deposit alongside with the 50% deposit match bonus up to $500!
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel MLB Draft Percentages: Thursday 5/20/21

If you've played fantasy baseball over on FanDuel, then you know the importance of draft percentages, especially in larger-field tournaments. Knowing who the competition is using enables you to think with a contrarian mindset. And if your under-the-radar play ends up hitting, well, you're one step closer to a victory.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Sunday 5/16/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
NFLrotogrinders.com

MLB DFS Game Selection and Stack Analysis: Friday, May 21st

Not every great stack is great for every contest. Every contest has its own degree of variance baked into it, so we have to gain leverage accordingly. Being cognizant of projected ownership (pOWN%) doesn’t mean we always have to act on it, but once we leave the cash game realm, awareness of pOWN% and factoring it into our decision-making has to be a part of our process in proportion with (or exceeding) the amount of variance in our contests.
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup Picks (5/20/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

Greetings RotoBallers! Another no-hitter last night! It's getting to the point where I feel like should predict it to happen and I got about a 50/50 shot of it happening!. Could Trevor Bauer pitch a no-hitter tonight? Sure. But so could some other pitcher during the earlier slate. Check out some of our other articles for coverage on the earlier slate, as I will be covering only the main slate of tonight's games.
MLBrotogrinders.com

GrindersLive - 5/21/21 MLB DFS Picks & Strategy

FREE CRUNCH TIME FRIDAYS! Stephen Young and Grant Neiffer are talking pitchers, bats, dongs, and stacks, then Kevin Roth, Dan Gaspar, and Dave Potts aka CheeseIsGood bring you through lock for tonight’s MLB slate for Friday, 5/21/21. We’ve got the best advice from the top DFS experts for DraftKings and FanDuel! Use this link to get your RotoGrinders Premium DFS subscription at a discount! $10 off your first month! https://rotogrinders.com/media/grinderslive.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Tuesday 5/18

This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We take a comprehensive look to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis. Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather...
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/18/21): MLB DFS Lineups

We have a 14-game main slate on tap tonight, and it's a doozie. There is a lot of quality pitching options with some nice tournament pivots. At the same time, there are a ton of places to look for bats. We don't have Coors, which is nice, but we do have Coors South and some other really intriguing stacking spots. With so many ways to go, I will not cover all the plays in this article. Make sure to listen to MLB DFS Quick Hits to get the full slate rundown with all the plays to build your lineups around tonight.
MLBawesemo.com

📽️ MLB DFS Picks: The Tip-Off & Live Before Lock 5:00 p.m. ET | 5/21/21

Team Awesemo has everything you need to take down the 15-game MLB slate on Friday, May 21 from tools and projections to the best lineup advice in the business. Today’s doubleheader of cross-sport action is exactly what we needed to take us right into the weekend. Kayla Knierim, Chris Spags...
MLBgoingfor2.com

DFS MLB DraftKings Lineup Advice 5/16

McCullers is having a great start to the season, and has 2 starts with 30+ points in his last 3 outings. Look for McCullers to continue his hot streak at home against a Texas lineup that has massive swing and miss potential. Middle-tier | Huascar Ynoa (ATL) $8,500 @MIL. Over...
MLBawesemo.com

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Friday, May 21st

Friday, May 21, brings all 30 teams into action on the main slate. From the Midwest to the East Coast, game-time temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s. There is also a game in Coors Field with a total that is currently 11 runs and climbing. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for hitters and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel.
MLBawesemo.com

MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/18/21

A massive Tuesday slate of daily fantasy baseball features plays of all shapes and sizes for our MLB DFS lineup picks today. There are a number of interesting pitchers from up and down the salary spectrum, as well as some of our favorite stacks in prime positions against highly flammable pitching. Getting to the right combinations of bats and arms is a challenge, as the sites are slowly rounding into form with more aggressive pricing on key stars. There are still many value plays available, including some remaining mispriced upside plays in most lineups, so getting unique while still building with correlated upside is always a possibility. This should be another fascinating slate of MLB DFS action.
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS picks for 5/20/2021: Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have been a letdown offensively this week, but they still carry a .188 ISO on the season, which is tops in the league. And against right-handed pitchers—which Atlanta faces today—they carry a .191 ISO. This mark is second in the majors, behind only the Red Sox. Right-handed starter Wil Crowe profiles more like a low leverage relief option, and he has not impressed during his brief time in the bigs. He is generating more ground balls and soft contact this year than last, but he walks plenty (11.2%) and doesn’t strike many out (19.1%). On the year it’s 10 walks against 17 strikeouts over 20 2⁄3 innings, for reference. He has a 4.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, but I think the .276 BABIP and 11.1% HR/FB rate will course correct soon enough, maybe starting today. If so, that’s good news for Atlanta’s sticks.
MLBfantasyalarm.com

MLB DFS Value Vault: May 27

Well, we have a very small five game slate tonight, that might end up turning into a four game slate. There’s some substantial rain heading towards Chicago, putting the Orioles-White Sox contest in jeopardy. Keep an eye on that leading up to game...
MLBrotogrinders.com

DFS Pre-Game Show - MLB Strategy for 5/17/21

Jordan Cooper (blenderhd) and James McCool review last night’s MLB DFS slate and give you a first look at picks and strategy for today’s MLB lineups on Monday, 5/17/21. 🚨 You can get access to RotoGrinders Premium for a discount! ➜ Use this link to get $10 off your first month of a Single Sport or Combo Premium subscription: https://rotogrinders.com/media/grinderslive 🚨 Theory of Daily Fantasy Sports: 15-Hour Audio DFS Masterclass Learn the fundamental concepts of expert-level DFS gameplay that will completely revolutionize your process and put yourself on the same footing as the pros! ➜ Take the course: https://www.theoryofdfs.com/masterclass #mlb #dfs #rotogrinders #fanduel #draftkings.