Human Embryo Research After 14 Days May Be Allowed In Rule Change

 5 days ago

A decades-old international ethical standard which limits research on human embryos to a 14-day window has been altered to allow longer experimentation by a scientific panel. New guidelines released Wednesday remove a decades-old barrier to stem cell research, recommending that researchers be allowed to grow human embryos longer under limited conditions. The “14-day rule,” an international ethical standard that limits laboratory studies of human embryos, has been in place for decades and has been written into law in countries including Britain and Australia. Scientists previously have been required to destroy human embryos grown in a lab before they reach 14 days. Some researchers have favored revising the rule to further study the development process while opponents say such experiments at any stage cross a moral boundary and it’s unclear the change would advance research. (Cheng, 5/26)

