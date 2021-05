As Yogi said “It’s Deja vu all over again.” The First Flight baseball team continued their undefeated streak this season recording another shutout with a 7-inning win at home against Pasquotank. Of five games, this was the team’s fourth shutout. For the season, the Nighthawks have outscored their opponents an impressive 50-3 runs, with Manteo scoring the 3 runs during game 2.