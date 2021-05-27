Sonic Colors: Ultimate Will Remaster a Fan-Favorite This September
Fan-favorite Sonic the Hedgehog game Sonic Colors is getting a remaster called Sonic Colors: Ultimate. Sega announced the remaster during its celebratory Sonic Central presentation today, which laid out the company’s plans to honor the mascot’s 30th anniversary. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will launch on PC via the Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with a release date of Sept. 7, 2021. Sega says that we can expect more information in the coming months, but you can see Sonic Colors: Ultimate’s announcement trailer below.www.escapistmagazine.com