A man accused of answering an online For Sale ad in Kentucky, and then holding the seller at gunpoint and stealing his truck, was arrested in Macon County last week. According to Lafayette Police Officer Jeff Hix, a concerned citizen reported seeing a stolen vehicle in the Birch St. area on Tuesday, May 4, around 8:50 p.m. The caller stated that they had observed a post on social media with a photo of the vehicle, which had been stolen out of Kentucky. The caller described a light colored, 4-door truck with a large decal in the back window, and said it was traveling towards Ellington Dr. and then turned left on Highway 52.