Rockwall County Bar Association announces 2021 Bench Bar Conference for June 25
ROCKWALL, TX (May 27, 2021) The Rockwall County Bar Association is pleased to announce its 2021 Bench Bar Conference on June 25, 2021, at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club. The Conference will examine the legal issues raised by this year’s 87th Texas legislative session. The Conference’s keynote speaker is The Honorable Tom Luce, former United States Assistant Secretary of Education under President George W. Bush, and founder of Texas 2036.blueribbonnews.com