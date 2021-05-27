Throwback Thursday: The Rayvolt Cruzer

We were going through one of our collections of photos from a few years back, and this one caught us by surprise. It’s a picture of a Rayvolt Cruzer, a Spanish e-bike that is made to look like a classic motorcycle of the early 1900s. We shot this in September of 2018, and , as far as we can tell similar models may still be available if anyone wants to look into it. This may not be a mountain bike, but it’s definitely cool-looking. (Photo by John Ker/Mountain Bike Action)