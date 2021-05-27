Remember Me Remains Unforgettable

Goatboy here with my first impressions on the new Adepta Sororitas codex. The Sisters are back!. Of course, the question I have is – could I make a corrupted Sisters Army? I mean not really but the army does peak my interest a bit. It doesn’t look nearly as complicated as Ad Mech is so that is a big plus – it also seems to have options for multiple builds as well. That is very good as some of the other books are looking more and more mono faction versus allowing a player to really create something unique. I won’t dive fully into it – I haven’t gotten our book to truly break it down but I can at least talk about the things I saw today and what looked cool.