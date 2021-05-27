Cancel
Remember Me Remains Unforgettable

By Elijah Beahm
Escapist Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDontnod Entertainment’s sci-fi action adventure Remember Me is proof that there’s something for everyone. It’s the exact opposite of God of War: an incredibly linear game with a heavy emphasis on storytelling above all else, with gameplay built to accommodate the narrative beats rather than stand on its own. I have to resist the urge every few months to go for another run through it. Though many jokes were made about the game’s title at release, I’ve found it unforgettable for all these years, so I had to wonder… why?

