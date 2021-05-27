Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kevin Clark, the Drummer in ‘School of Rock’, Killed by a Driver While Biking

By Jessica Coulon
bicycling.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Clark, known for his role as the drummer Freddy Jones in the hit movie School of Rock, died on May 26 after being struck by a driver while he was riding his bike. Clark, 32, continued playing drums and performing in bands. He was also a music teacher at a local School of Rock location.

www.bicycling.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drummer#School Of Rock#Drums#School Of Rock#Rock Location#Bands#Bike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Biking
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Violent CrimesTVOvermind

Steve-O Literally Paralyzed Himself To Make Jackass 4

It’s kind of a wonder how anyone on the Jackass cast hasn’t fallen to pieces yet since the injuries that each one of them has willingly or unwittingly sustained over the years should have left them crippled or dead long before now. But in this upcoming movie, which will be featured on Paramount+, the guys will be back pulling even sicker stunts than ever before, which is to say that they’ll be abusing themselves like never before. Seriously, the number of people that might wonder about how these guys are still breathing and staying upright has to be in the millions by now since Jackass has been around for quite a while and the guys have been doing things that even little kids wouldn’t do on a triple-dog-dare. This time around one of the crazier things that Steve-O is going to be doing will be allowing a doctor, dressed as a clown, to inject his spine with something that will actually paralyze him.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Lawrence Post

Couple with a young son together fall off a 25-feet balcony while arguing with each other

No matter how much you love your partner, little disputes are part of the package. While many prefer resolving their squabbles behind closed doors, sometimes things just escalate. That’s exactly what happened between a couple, who accidentally broke through the railings of a balcony during a row. In a terrifying moment that was witnessed by many, the two plunged 25 feet down to the pavement.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Watch a Bear Find Then Annihilate a Wolf Den with Young Pups

What happens when one apex predator finds the home of another? This. A camera in the wild captured what happened when a bear discovered a wolf den full of young pups. Note: this video is not graphic, but the outcome for the young wolves is likely what you suspect. Researchers placed cameras near an area where they suspected wolves had built a den. Here's how they explained how this started on YouTube: