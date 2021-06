In the great mixing pot of early-2000s heavy music emerged Atreyu, borrowing from metal, punk, and even pop for a sound that was both unyieldingly aggressive and instantly infectious. The outfit has long fit best into the “metalcore” box, despite having a number of tendencies that settle their sound comfortably in the realm of alternative rock. Having fit in with bands from Linkin Park to Slipknot, Atreyu has maintained a steady course in developing their sound as much as they have fought to keep it consistent. Latest album “Baptize” is no exception, bringing the heat with a number of electrifying anthems certain to please both longtime fans and newcomers alike with a sound that is heavier than ever.