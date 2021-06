The story provided in this op-ed is true. However, names and other identifying characteristics have been changed for the privacy and safety of our client. Mary’s abusive ex-husband had multiple firearms. He would stalk and harass her in public, with one or multiple concealed weapons that he would make sure she – and only she -- knew were there. Mary was terrified. Fortunately, with safety planning, she was ultimately able to escape her ex-husband; however, what she could not escape was the trauma and fear that followed her daily that she would again be stalked by someone with a hidden firearm.