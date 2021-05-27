newsbreak-logo
Sonic the Hedgehog Teaser Video Reveals Platforms and 2022 Release

By Michael Cripe
Escapist Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe don’t know much about it yet, but Sega’s next mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game from Sonic Team is on the way in 2022. The publisher announced the mysterious title as a surprise at the end of today’s Sonic Central celebration event. In the announcement video, Sonic can be seen dashing through a forest before he begins to glow and speed up. An overhead shot then reveals a strange symbol and a 2022 release window for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S… and that’s it. So, a big Sonic the Hedgehog game is coming in 2022, but you’ll have to wait to see exactly what it is. For now, you can watch the presentation cued up below to see the Sonic 2022 announcement trailer.

