WWE

Women’s Casino Battle Royale Will Return At AEW All Out, Tony Khan Hypes Double or Nothing

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Khan was a guest on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted where he previewed this weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV. During the podcast, he revealed that the Women’s Casino Battle Royale will return at AEW All Out. The match last happened at All Out 2019, which was won by Nyla Rose. This gave Rose a spot in the match to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion, where she lost to Riho.

411mania.com
