Aragami 2 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Glorious Stealth Kills, September Release Date

Ninja stealth-action game Aragami 2 just got a gameplay trailer that highlights some of the ways players will be able to use shadows to quickly and quietly take out enemies. The intensity is turned up a few notches in this latest video too, with the new looks, skills, and lots of blood put on display. But that’s not all; the video from developer Lince Works also gives us a Sept. 17 release date for the Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S versions of the game. Take a look at the latest on Aragami 2 in the footage below.