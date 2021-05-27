Cancel
Aragami 2 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Glorious Stealth Kills, September Release Date

By Michael Cripe
Escapist Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNinja stealth-action game Aragami 2 just got a gameplay trailer that highlights some of the ways players will be able to use shadows to quickly and quietly take out enemies. The intensity is turned up a few notches in this latest video too, with the new looks, skills, and lots of blood put on display. But that’s not all; the video from developer Lince Works also gives us a Sept. 17 release date for the Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S versions of the game. Take a look at the latest on Aragami 2 in the footage below.

www.escapistmagazine.com
